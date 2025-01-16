← Company Directory
Ellucian
Ellucian Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Australia at Ellucian ranges from A$135K to A$188K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ellucian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$146K - A$177K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
A$135KA$146KA$177KA$188K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Ellucian?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Ellucian in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$188,187. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ellucian for the Project Manager role in Australia is A$134,651.

