Eli Lilly and Company
  Salaries
  Chemical Engineer

  All Chemical Engineer Salaries

Eli Lilly and Company Chemical Engineer Salaries

The average Chemical Engineer total compensation in United States at Eli Lilly and Company ranges from $85K to $116K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Eli Lilly and Company's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$91K - $110K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$85K$91K$110K$116K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Eli Lilly and Company?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chemical Engineer at Eli Lilly and Company in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $116,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eli Lilly and Company for the Chemical Engineer role in United States is $85,000.

Other Resources