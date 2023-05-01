Sequoia is a property management company that offers luxury residences for renters in California, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado, and Washington. They aim to provide a home and community for their residents, elevating the ordinary and outlawing the mundane. They offer great benefits for their employees, including training programs, health insurance, paid time off, and rewards for a job well done. They also have a purpose program that allows employees to give back. Since 1986, they have been committed to providing the highest levels of customer service.