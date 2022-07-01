← Company Directory
Element Biosciences
    About

    Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary startup focused on innovating genetic analysis tools for the research and diagnostic markets. We are developing a modular and high-performing DNA sequencing platform that will deliver high-quality data, increase workflow flexibility, and make next-generation sequencing technology more accessible. Our proprietary approach to improving the signal-to-noise ratio allows us to provide groundbreaking innovations in surface chemistry, instrumentation, and biochemistry to drastically decrease run costs and capital costs while delivering high sequencing data quality.

    http://www.elementbiosciences.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    180
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

