ELEKS
  Salaries
  Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

ELEKS Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Ukraine at ELEKS ranges from UAH 316K to UAH 440K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ELEKS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 339K - UAH 399K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 316KUAH 339KUAH 399KUAH 440K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at ELEKS?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at ELEKS in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 440,396. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ELEKS for the Recruiter role in Ukraine is UAH 316,182.

Other Resources