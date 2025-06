Elegen is a biotechnology company specializing in high-accuracy, cell-free DNA synthesis. Their ENFINIA™ platform delivers long, complex linear DNA sequences—up to 7,000 base pairs—with 99.999% per-base accuracy in as little as 6–8 business days. This technology eliminates the need for cloning, streamlining workflows in synthetic biology applications such as mRNA therapeutics, gene therapy, and biomanufacturing. Founded in 2017, Elegen is headquartered in San Carlos, California.