EFF is a non-profit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world. They protect the freedom to hack, tinker, remix, and create for the long term good of society. EFF defends free speech on the Internet, fights illegal surveillance, supports freedom-enhancing technologies, and much more. Their team consists of activists, technologists, and attorneys that work to ensure that the rights and freedoms we enjoy are enhanced, rather than eroded, as our use of technology grows.