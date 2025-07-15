Company Directory
Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Australia at Electronic Arts ranges from A$113K to A$164K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Electronic Arts's total compensation packages.

A$128K - A$149K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
A$113KA$128KA$149KA$164K
Common Range
Possible Range

A$251K

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Electronic Arts, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)



The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Electronic Arts in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$163,981. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Electronic Arts for the Sales role in Australia is A$112,996.

