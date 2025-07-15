Product Designer compensation in Canada at Electronic Arts ranges from CA$95.6K per year for Product Designer I to CA$168K per year for Senior Product Designer I. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Electronic Arts's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Designer I
CA$95.6K
CA$84.7K
CA$4.7K
CA$6.2K
Product Designer II
CA$104K
CA$95.2K
CA$2.9K
CA$6K
Product Designer III
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Electronic Arts, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)
