Electronic Arts Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Canada package at Electronic Arts totals CA$206K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Electronic Arts's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Median Package
company icon
Electronic Arts
Senior Data Scientist
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$206K
Level
L3
Base
CA$145K
Stock (/yr)
CA$40.9K
Bonus
CA$20.4K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Electronic Arts?

CA$224K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Electronic Arts, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Electronic Arts in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$235,924. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Electronic Arts for the Data Scientist role in Canada is CA$185,064.

