Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Data Analyst Salaries

The median Data Analyst compensation in Canada package at Electronic Arts totals CA$114K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Electronic Arts's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Median Package
company icon
Electronic Arts
Data Analyst
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per year
CA$114K
Level
L2
Base
CA$93.4K
Stock (/yr)
CA$20.4K
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Electronic Arts?

CA$224K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Electronic Arts, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Electronic Arts in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$138,053. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Electronic Arts for the Data Analyst role in Canada is CA$113,815.

Other Resources