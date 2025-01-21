← Company Directory
Electrolux
Electrolux Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Sweden at Electrolux ranges from SEK 1.01M to SEK 1.38M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Electrolux's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 1.08M - SEK 1.3M
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 1.01MSEK 1.08MSEK 1.3MSEK 1.38M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Electrolux?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Electrolux in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 1,375,549. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Electrolux for the Software Engineering Manager role in Sweden is SEK 1,007,945.

