← Company Directory
Electrolux
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Electrolux Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Italy at Electrolux ranges from €49.4K to €70.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Electrolux's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

€56.1K - €66.5K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
€49.4K€56.1K€66.5K€70.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Project Manager submissions at Electrolux to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Electrolux?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Electrolux in Italy sits at a yearly total compensation of €70,166. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Electrolux for the Project Manager role in Italy is €49,421.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Electrolux

Related Companies

  • ao.com
  • Best Buy
  • Garmin
  • Unilever
  • THG
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources