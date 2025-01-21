← Company Directory
Electrolux
Electrolux Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Sweden package at Electrolux totals SEK 553K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Electrolux's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Electrolux
AI Engineer
Stockholm, ST, Sweden
Total per year
SEK 553K
Level
-
Base
SEK 553K
Stock (/yr)
SEK 0
Bonus
SEK 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Electrolux?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Electrolux in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 1,014,918. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Electrolux for the Data Scientist role in Sweden is SEK 682,376.

