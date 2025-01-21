← Company Directory
Electrolux
Electrolux Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Argentina at Electrolux ranges from ARS 20.47M to ARS 28.66M per year.

Average Total Compensation

ARS 22.16M - ARS 25.77M
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 20.47MARS 22.16MARS 25.77MARS 28.66M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Electrolux?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Electrolux in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 28,664,265. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Electrolux for the Business Analyst role in Argentina is ARS 20,474,475.

