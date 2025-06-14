← Company Directory
Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Israel package at Elbit Systems totals ₪376K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Elbit Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Elbit Systems
Data Scientist
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per year
₪376K
L4
₪296K
₪0
₪79.5K
2 Years
4 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Elbit Systems in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪483,038. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Elbit Systems for the Data Scientist role in Israel is ₪413,523.

