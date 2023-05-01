← Company Directory
El Paso Children's Hospital
    About

    El Paso Children's Hospital is a not-for-profit pediatric hospital located near the U.S./Mexico border. It is the only dedicated pediatric hospital within a 200-mile radius of El Paso, Texas, and boasts 225,000 square feet of space exclusively for pediatric healthcare. The hospital features 122 private pediatric rooms, state-of-the-art equipment and technology, family-friendly space, and a playground designed just for children. It is accredited by the Joint Commission and the College of American Pathologists.

    elpasochildrens.org
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources