Egnyte
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Egnyte Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Last updated: 1/18/2025

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Egnyte, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Egnyte in Mumbai Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,666,866. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Egnyte for the Backend Software Engineer role in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is ₹1,427,747.

