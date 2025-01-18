← Company Directory
Egnyte
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Egnyte Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in India package at Egnyte totals ₹3.67M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Egnyte's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Egnyte
Software Engineer
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per year
₹3.67M
Level
Software Engineer
Base
₹3.06M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹611K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Egnyte?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Egnyte, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Egnyte in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,386,573. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Egnyte for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,414,271.

Other Resources