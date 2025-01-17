← Company Directory
Egis
  Salaries
  Financial Analyst

  All Financial Analyst Salaries

Egis Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in France at Egis ranges from €42.3K to €58.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Egis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€45.3K - €53.3K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
€42.3K€45.3K€53.3K€58.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Egis?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Egis in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €58,867. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Egis for the Financial Analyst role in France is €42,264.

