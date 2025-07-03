Company Directory
Egis
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Egis Salaries

Egis's salary ranges from $14,709 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer in India at the low-end to $81,450 for a Software Engineering Manager in Taiwan at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Egis. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Operations
$49.3K
Civil Engineer
$14.7K
Financial Analyst
$52.3K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Software Engineering Manager
$81.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Egis is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $81,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Egis is $50,830.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Egis

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Coinbase
  • Google
  • Spotify
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources