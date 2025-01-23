← Company Directory
eGain
eGain Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Sweden at eGain ranges from SEK 611K to SEK 834K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for eGain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 654K - SEK 791K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 611KSEK 654KSEK 791KSEK 834K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at eGain?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at eGain in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 833,926. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at eGain for the Data Scientist role in Sweden is SEK 611,066.

