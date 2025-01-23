← Company Directory
eFishery
eFishery Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Indonesia at eFishery ranges from IDR 104.66M to IDR 151.89M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for eFishery's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 118.7M - IDR 137.85M
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 104.66MIDR 118.7MIDR 137.85MIDR 151.89M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at eFishery?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at eFishery in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 151,890,620. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at eFishery for the Software Engineer role in Indonesia is IDR 104,664,125.

