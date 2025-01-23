← Company Directory
eFishery
eFishery Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Indonesia at eFishery ranges from IDR 1.17B to IDR 1.63B per year.

Average Total Compensation

IDR 1.25B - IDR 1.47B
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 1.17BIDR 1.25BIDR 1.47BIDR 1.63B
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at eFishery?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at eFishery in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 1,625,344,643. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at eFishery for the Business Analyst role in Indonesia is IDR 1,166,914,104.

