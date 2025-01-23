← Company Directory
eFishery
eFishery Business Operations Salaries

The average Business Operations total compensation at eFishery ranges from IDR 246.86M to IDR 358.25M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for eFishery's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 279.98M - IDR 325.14M
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 246.86MIDR 279.98MIDR 325.14MIDR 358.25M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at eFishery?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations at eFishery sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 358,254,353. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at eFishery for the Business Operations role is IDR 246,864,345.

