EffectiveSoft
EffectiveSoft Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Belarus at EffectiveSoft ranges from BYN 32.1K to BYN 45.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EffectiveSoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

BYN 36.8K - BYN 43.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BYN 32.1KBYN 36.8KBYN 43.1KBYN 45.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at EffectiveSoft?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at EffectiveSoft in Belarus sits at a yearly total compensation of BYN 45,841. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EffectiveSoft for the Data Scientist role in Belarus is BYN 32,128.

