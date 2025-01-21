← Company Directory
EF Education First
EF Education First Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at EF Education First totals CHF 127K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EF Education First's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
EF Education First
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 127K
Level
L2
Base
CHF 127K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at EF Education First?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at EF Education First in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 137,848. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EF Education First for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 127,320.

Other Resources