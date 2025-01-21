← Company Directory
EF Education First
EF Education First Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Switzerland at EF Education First ranges from CHF 73.2K to CHF 104K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EF Education First's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 83.2K - CHF 98.6K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 73.2KCHF 83.2KCHF 98.6KCHF 104K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at EF Education First?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at EF Education First in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 103,987. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EF Education First for the Business Analyst role in Switzerland is CHF 73,243.

