Eduson Academy
Eduson Academy Copywriter Salaries

The average Copywriter total compensation in Russia at Eduson Academy ranges from RUB 1.03M to RUB 1.46M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Eduson Academy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 1.17M - RUB 1.38M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 1.03MRUB 1.17MRUB 1.38MRUB 1.46M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Eduson Academy?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Copywriter at Eduson Academy in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 1,456,856. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eduson Academy for the Copywriter role in Russia is RUB 1,026,133.

