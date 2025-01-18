← Company Directory
eDreams ODIGEO
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Android Engineer

eDreams ODIGEO Android Engineer Salaries

The median Android Engineer compensation in Spain package at eDreams ODIGEO totals €51.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for eDreams ODIGEO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
eDreams ODIGEO
Software Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per year
€51.9K
Level
L2
Base
€50.4K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€1.5K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at eDreams ODIGEO?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Android Engineer at eDreams ODIGEO in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €61,814. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at eDreams ODIGEO for the Android Engineer role in Spain is €50,353.

Other Resources