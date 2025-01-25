← Company Directory
Edify
Edify Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Edify ranges from AED 255K to AED 348K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Edify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 273K - AED 330K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 255KAED 273KAED 330KAED 348K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Edify in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 347,995. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Edify for the Software Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 254,996.

