Edify
  Project Manager
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Edify Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Edify ranges from AED 181K to AED 253K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Edify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 194K - AED 229K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 181KAED 194KAED 229KAED 253K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Edify?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Edify in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 252,718. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Edify for the Project Manager role in United Arab Emirates is AED 181,438.

