Edge Delta Salaries

Edge Delta's salary ranges from $106,530 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $336,559 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Edge Delta. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Marketing
$153K
Sales
$107K
Software Engineer
$337K

Solution Architect
$239K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Edge Delta is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $336,559. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Edge Delta is $196,015.

