EDF Renewables
EDF Renewables Salaries

EDF Renewables's salary ranges from $58,641 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in France at the low-end to $271,350 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EDF Renewables. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$94.1K
Data Scientist
$144K
Financial Analyst
$136K

Product Manager
$271K
Project Manager
$109K
Software Engineer
$85.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$58.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EDF Renewables is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EDF Renewables is $108,865.

