Edenred
Edenred UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in Taiwan at Edenred ranges from NT$1.18M to NT$1.64M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Edenred's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.26M - NT$1.49M
France
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.18MNT$1.26MNT$1.49MNT$1.64M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Edenred?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Edenred in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,642,740. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Edenred for the UX Researcher role in Taiwan is NT$1,179,403.

