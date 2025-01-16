← Company Directory
Edenred
Edenred Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Edenred ranges from RON 114K to RON 161K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Edenred's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 129K - RON 153K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 114KRON 129KRON 153KRON 161K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Edenred?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Edenred sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 161,403. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Edenred for the Information Technologist (IT) role is RON 113,684.

