EC-Council
  Salaries
  Technical Writer

  All Technical Writer Salaries

EC-Council Technical Writer Salaries

The average Technical Writer total compensation in India at EC-Council ranges from ₹264K to ₹370K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EC-Council's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹287K - ₹347K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹264K₹287K₹347K₹370K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at EC-Council?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at EC-Council in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹369,567. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EC-Council for the Technical Writer role in India is ₹264,432.

