Health Insurance All of EBSCO’s medical plans are administered by Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Alabama.

Dental Insurance EBSCO’s dental coverage is administered by Delta Dental.

Vision Insurance Vision Service Plan (VSP) provides vision insurance to EBSCO employees.

Disability Insurance Short Term Disability coverage with 60% of basic earning, for up to 25 weeks. Long Term Disability coverage through Cigna with 60% of monthly income, up to $10,000 per month.

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x annual base salary, up to $100,000.

Life Insurance 1x annual base salary, up to $100,000.

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Unique Perk Financial Wellness - EBSCO has partnered with CAPTRUST as a resource to advise you on financial decisions.

Student Loan Repayment Plan EBSCO partners with SoFi, the market leader in student loan refinancing.

Tuition Reimbursement 75% of the tuition costs and fees