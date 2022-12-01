Company Directory
EBSCO
Work Here? Claim Your Company

EBSCO Benefits

Compare
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    All of EBSCO’s medical plans are administered by Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Alabama.

  • Dental Insurance

    EBSCO’s dental coverage is administered by Delta Dental.

  • Vision Insurance

    Vision Service Plan (VSP) provides vision insurance to EBSCO employees.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short Term Disability coverage with 60% of basic earning, for up to 25 weeks. Long Term Disability coverage through Cigna with 60% of monthly income, up to $10,000 per month.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x annual base salary, up to $100,000.

  • Life Insurance

    1x annual base salary, up to $100,000.

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    EBSCO partners with SoFi, the market leader in student loan refinancing.

  • 401k

    EBSCO contributes up to 15% of its pre-tax profit each year.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    75% of the tuition costs and fees

    • Other
  • Financial Wellness

    EBSCO has partnered with CAPTRUST as a resource to advise you on financial decisions.

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for EBSCO

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Netflix
    • Snap
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources