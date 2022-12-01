All of EBSCO’s medical plans are administered by Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Alabama.
EBSCO’s dental coverage is administered by Delta Dental.
Vision Service Plan (VSP) provides vision insurance to EBSCO employees.
Short Term Disability coverage with 60% of basic earning, for up to 25 weeks. Long Term Disability coverage through Cigna with 60% of monthly income, up to $10,000 per month.
1x annual base salary, up to $100,000.
EBSCO partners with SoFi, the market leader in student loan refinancing.
EBSCO contributes up to 15% of its pre-tax profit each year.
EBSCO has partnered with CAPTRUST as a resource to advise you on financial decisions.