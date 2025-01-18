← Company Directory
eBay
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

  • United States

eBay UX Designer Salaries in United States

UX Designer compensation in United States at eBay ranges from $207K per year for T25 to $337K per year for T27. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $240K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for eBay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T23
Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T24
Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T25
Senior Product Designer 1
$207K
$169K
$30.6K
$7K
T26
Senior Product Designer 2
$255K
$191K
$34.2K
$29.5K
View 2 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At eBay, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at eBay in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $388,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at eBay for the UX Designer role in United States is $260,000.

Other Resources