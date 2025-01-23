← Company Directory
EBANX
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Legal

  • All Legal Salaries

EBANX Legal Salaries

The average Legal total compensation in Uruguay at EBANX ranges from UYU 3.1M to UYU 4.5M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EBANX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

UYU 3.52M - UYU 4.08M
Brazil
Common Range
Possible Range
UYU 3.1MUYU 3.52MUYU 4.08MUYU 4.5M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Legal submissions at EBANX to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve UYU 1.27M+ (sometimes UYU 12.66M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at EBANX?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Legal offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Legal at EBANX in Uruguay sits at a yearly total compensation of UYU 4,498,467. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EBANX for the Legal role in Uruguay is UYU 3,099,784.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for EBANX

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources