Eaton
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Eaton Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Hungary at Eaton ranges from HUF 9.55M to HUF 13.85M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Eaton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 10.83M - HUF 12.57M
Ireland
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 9.55MHUF 10.83MHUF 12.57MHUF 13.85M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Eaton?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Eaton in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 13,852,973. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eaton for the Product Manager role in Hungary is HUF 9,545,746.

Other Resources