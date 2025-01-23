← Company Directory
Eaton
Eaton Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in China at Eaton ranges from CN¥107K to CN¥156K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Eaton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

CN¥123K - CN¥140K
Ireland
CN¥107KCN¥123KCN¥140KCN¥156K
What are the career levels at Eaton?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Eaton in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥156,002. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eaton for the Customer Service role in China is CN¥107,086.

