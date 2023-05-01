Company Directory
Easterseals
    Easterseals provides disability and community services to enhance quality of life and expand access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. They have a national network of affiliates that provide essential services to over 1.5 million people each year, including early childhood programs, autism services, medical rehabilitation, veterans’ services, and more. They also have public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives to positively shape perceptions and address the needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities. Their goal is to empower people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society.

    http://www.easterseals.com
    Website
    1919
    Year Founded
    3,749
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

