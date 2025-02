Earthstone Energy is an independent oil and gas company that acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 120 gross Eagle Ford wells and had 147,587 MBOE of total proved reserves. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.