EarthShift
    About

    EarthShift Global is a company that specializes in environmental and social sustainability consulting, software, and training. With over 20 years of experience, they offer tailored solutions for ESG issues, life cycle assessment analysis, and Sustainable ROI analysis. They have worked with a wide range of clients, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, helping them integrate sustainability into their business operations. Their international team, led by founder & CEO Lise Laurin, is known for their research and publications. Their mission is to partner with clients to create a more prosperous and sustainable world.

    https://earthshift.com
    Website
    2000
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

