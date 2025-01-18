← Company Directory
Earnix
Earnix DevOps Engineer Salaries

The median DevOps Engineer compensation in Israel package at Earnix totals ₪475K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Earnix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Earnix
DevOps Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per year
₪475K
Level
-
Base
₪436K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪39.2K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Earnix?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a DevOps Engineer at Earnix in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪511,995. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Earnix for the DevOps Engineer role in Israel is ₪476,803.

