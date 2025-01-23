← Company Directory
E. Merck KG
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

E. Merck KG Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Switzerland at E. Merck KG ranges from CHF 203K to CHF 284K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for E. Merck KG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 219K - CHF 255K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 203KCHF 219KCHF 255KCHF 284K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at E. Merck KG?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at E. Merck KG in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 283,732. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at E. Merck KG for the Technical Program Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 202,666.

Other Resources