E. Merck KG
E. Merck KG Salaries

E. Merck KG's salary ranges from $21,827 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Germany at the low-end to $263,891 for a Technical Program Manager in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of E. Merck KG. Last updated: 4/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $24.3K
Product Manager
Median $115K
Accountant
$36.1K

Business Analyst
$178K
Business Development
$47.9K
Chemical Engineer
$38.8K
Data Analyst
$21.8K
Data Science Manager
$108K
Data Scientist
$116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$69.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$89.4K
Physician
$29.2K
Program Manager
$114K
Technical Program Manager
$264K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at E. Merck KG is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $263,891. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at E. Merck KG is $79,548.

