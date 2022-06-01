DynPro Salaries

Company Directory
DynPro
DynPro's salary ranges from $14,943 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $201,000 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DynPro. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Business Development
$201K
Product Manager
$191K
Software Engineer
$14.9K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

Technical Program Manager
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DynPro is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DynPro is $195,975.

Other Resources