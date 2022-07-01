Dynamis is a professional services company composed of community-recognized leaders. Our mission is innovation in support of the public good. We provide strategic advice, analysis, training, IT solutions, and analytic support to senior leaders in government, specializing in the following areas:• Defense & Intelligence• DHS & Civil Agencies • Information Technology SolutionsDynamis was named one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia by the Virginia Business and Best Companies Group (since 2013). Our company also earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing privately-held companies.